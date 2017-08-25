Tiny Art Gallery – August Field Trip: Three

Strong bold scrapes across the image. Was the artist in a harsh mood that day? Or was it just the pleasure of making the decisive strokes that spurred these efforts? You decide.
Artist trading cards, 2.5″ x 3.5″.
Good morning Claudia 🐞
I’ll vote for the pleasure of making bold strokes. I can’t imagine you in a harsh mood. N.
Sometimes I have to say things that sound harsh. I try not to have that attitude but to be fair and straightforward while also thinking about others’ feelings. This is not always easy, but it is my goal.