Tiny Art Gallery – August Field Trip: Three

Strong bold scrapes across the image. Was the artist in a harsh mood that day? Or was it just the pleasure of making the decisive strokes that spurred these efforts? You decide.

Artist trading cards, 2.5″ x 3.5″.

3 thoughts on "Tiny Art Gallery – August Field Trip: Three

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Sometimes I have to say things that sound harsh. I try not to have that attitude but to be fair and straightforward while also thinking about others’ feelings. This is not always easy, but it is my goal.

