The postcards were done on recycled cardboard with various items collaged on. Each one has a story to it, I think, even if the biggest player is a building.

I see I titled this first postcard – “man walking away from a broken home”.

This postcard portrays what could be a lonely house on an empty landscape. I say lonely, but – I like solitude myself and I can understand that maybe the inhabitants of this home are just glad to be left alone, and get a good night’s rest.

Advertisements