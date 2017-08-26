The postcards were done on recycled cardboard with various items collaged on. Each one has a story to it, I think, even if the biggest player is a building.
I see I titled this first postcard – “man walking away from a broken home”.
This postcard portrays what could be a lonely house on an empty landscape. I say lonely, but – I like solitude myself and I can understand that maybe the inhabitants of this home are just glad to be left alone, and get a good night’s rest.
I love them both Claudia!
Thank you!
Wow!
Thank you!
I like the warm lit windows in the second one. It’s got a really cosy feel to it. I love the torn building in the first piece. It’s really interesting to have that gap between the two pieces. While it suggests a home that’s broken, dysfunctional, disrupted, the warm, orange tones of the collages piece that fills the gap also made me think of lifting a floor up out of a doll’s house and peeking inside.
Thank you. There is something about lighted windows that to me is really comforting. Home.
And I also like when a picture is separated and interwoven with other elements. There are so many interpretations depending on what the parts are. I like playing with this idea.