Words on Postcards and What They Are (If Much of Anything)

Do you ever just do something and you don’t know why at the time, nor do you know why, even when you think about it later? And does it ever come to make any sense?

Very big questions. These little postcards are carrying that burden right now. Let me share that load and explain.

I was using a dip pen to do some drawings. Different sessions. In each one, I needed to get the pen going. I used these cards to scrawl out whatever words occurred to me.

The pen was warmed up and so I started drawing, these cards put to the side. I realized I had three of them, eventually, and to me, three is the number of something that makes it a presence. And then there was another one, making four. Definitely a trend.

So I kept them and now here they are. Make of them what you will! I will tell you it is very therapeutic to write and not worry about making sense.

