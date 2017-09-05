Blurry Photos on Purpose

These blur photos were all taken at Chestnut Hill College in the Logue Library.

I make these images by waving the camera around and clicking the shutter on my point and shoot camera.

If you want to try this kind of thing, you get the best results with a slower shutter speed and/or a lower light situation. You need to give the camera time to know it’s blurring things.

This first group was from June, 2017.

And here are some more, from August, 2017. I’m hoping you are not getting dizzy.

