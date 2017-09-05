Blurry Photos on Purpose

These blur photos were all taken at Chestnut Hill College in the Logue Library.
I make these images by waving the camera around and clicking the shutter on my point and shoot camera.
If you want to try this kind of thing, you get the best results with a slower shutter speed and/or a lower light situation. You need to give the camera time to know it’s blurring things.
This first group was from June, 2017.
And here are some more, from August, 2017. I’m hoping you are not getting dizzy.
Advertisements
The second and third ones are really good. Was anyone watching you taking the photos like this?
Interesting abstracts!
These are amazing abstract images Claudia…. I love ICM (intentional camera movement) images!
Thank you. No, no one saw me doing these photos, since it was during the summer and the library deserted. I have done them in other places and people saw me, I think, but they paid no attention.
Thank you!
Thank you. I love this kind of thing, too. And it is funny how some days I get a lot of good images and other day – blaaa.
I guess you win some, you lose some…. !!