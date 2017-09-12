“Roommates”, 18″ x 18″, July, 2017.
The title is perfect. I definitely get the impression these two figures are sharing a space but not necessarily their lives.
Thank you. Yes, that is what I thought when I finished it. At first I thought they might be sisters, but if they are, they are not very close at all.
Excellent art that tells a story…..
Thank you!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
The title is perfect. I definitely get the impression these two figures are sharing a space but not necessarily their lives.
Thank you. Yes, that is what I thought when I finished it. At first I thought they might be sisters, but if they are, they are not very close at all.
Excellent art that tells a story…..
Thank you!