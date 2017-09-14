Reflecting on the Changes 4 Replies Acrylics, July 2017, 18″ x 24″. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
I love this. It almost feels mosaic-like in that there are different blocked our areas in the composition that communicate together to make a whole. Frames within frames.
Yes, thank you, I wondered if I had both simplified and complicated the image at one go. I liked how it turned out, but, of course, I see it as I know it should be and not as it is.
I love this too, and agree it has a mosaic quality. I like the way you flattened and broadened the image and the bold use of color. Very striking.
Thank you. I think as I go along in my art doings, I continue to simplify and simplify (usually after a period of fussing and fussiness and a big mess, I seem to have to go this way to get it out of my system) – both each individual piece and overall in how I go about things. It seems to suit my mind and is restful to me. I like the results and feel satisfied and people seem to think it works, which I am also glad. Thanks for taking a look and telling me, it encourages me.