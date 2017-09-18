Photos Finished

Recently I picked out a few photos to use as painting references. Here is what happened.

Railroad tracks at Norristown Farm Park. Photo and painting from September 2017.

One of the roads in the Norristown Farm Park. Photo and painting from September, 2017.

And the market garden at Bryn Athyn College. Photo and painting from September, 2017.

3 thoughts on “Photos Finished

