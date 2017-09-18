Photos Finished

Recently I picked out a few photos to use as painting references. Here is what happened.
Railroad tracks at Norristown Farm Park. Photo and painting from September 2017.
-
-
Railroad tracks, the real thing.
-
-
“Railroad Tracks”, 10″ x 8″
One of the roads in the Norristown Farm Park. Photo and painting from September, 2017.
-
-
Farm park road, the real thing.
-
-
“Farm Road Curve”, 8″ x 10″
And the market garden at Bryn Athyn College. Photo and painting from September, 2017.
-
-
Garden at Bryn Athyn College, the real thing.
-
-
“Market Garden”, 10″ x 8″
Like this:
Like Loading...
I really, really love those!
And they make me want get my eyesight checked… ;-}
Thank you. I like doing this kind of painting. I get ideas looking at photos that I don’t see in my own imagination.