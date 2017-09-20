The Family Home Revisited

You may remember my post on paintings I did for a friend – the subject being his family home.
These two postcards were done as little studies for that project; I mailed them to my friend before he saw the final paintings, in fact before I even did the paintings.
I like the technique I used here. I cut cast-off cardboard (the kind from cereal boxes, etc.) to postcard size; gessoed on the shiny side; painted colors using acrylics; drew the images in pen, using waterproof ink (not dip pens, just the usual drawing pens – I have a whole collection).
I like how they came out. As I said, I sent them through the mail and they got there in good shape. So this method is sturdy and the post office took care of them, too!
Advertisements
I like them too. (K)
Thank you, I sent them in the mail to my friend and he got such a surprise!
What a wonderful surprise to send to your friend. I wonder what the mail person thought as he or she delivered the postcards to the house they portrayed.
You know, I’ve sent and received lots of mail art and I’ve wondered the same thing. When we used to have a regular postman (vs. now we get a different person each day) I especially wondered since he saw the things going in and out all the time, but I never found out.
In the brief phase when I was sending out mail art, the mail man did comment about my decorative envelopes. I like to think mail art cheers the workers at the sorting office as well as the recipient.
I have a friend who works at 30th Street main sorting office, and once he saw one of my mail art postcards going through, pulled it out to make sure it was mine, sure enough, it was, on its way somewhere. I couldn’t believe with all the mail there is and that he saw every day that mine went in his direction and he noticed it.
That’s very cool.
The creative medium and style are excellent. Love the creativity, and the painting/illustration-work is very solid. Color choice and contour clash, forming a derisive surrealism. The abrupt transitions in the second one, especially, made me think the building was on fire until I looked closer.
Thank you. The background had no relation to the drawings, I just picked up the next ones in the stack and went from there and I was intrigued to see how it would all work out in the end. I like the unexpected tone the simple pen drawings took on. And I love that the impression they made on you and how you saw them.