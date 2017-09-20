The Family Home Revisited

You may remember my post on paintings I did for a friend – the subject being his family home.

These two postcards were done as little studies for that project; I mailed them to my friend before he saw the final paintings, in fact before I even did the paintings.

I like the technique I used here. I cut cast-off cardboard (the kind from cereal boxes, etc.) to postcard size; gessoed on the shiny side; painted colors using acrylics; drew the images in pen, using waterproof ink (not dip pens, just the usual drawing pens – I have a whole collection).

I like how they came out. As I said, I sent them through the mail and they got there in good shape. So this method is sturdy and the post office took care of them, too!

