Actors Onstage

I made backgrounds on recycled cardboard postcards and then I added cut-out figures. An anonymous background is like a stage set, and I find the actors to play the roles in my production.
A nice little thought, isn’t it, that of a tiny stage with a story playing out on it?
existentialism of a starry sky
Well of course I love the one with the moon…(K)
Aw, I like these, especially the one below, really nice!
Thinking is easier with a lot of space and air around you, I think.
Thank you. You know I do to. I make so many things with moons in the sky and a peaceful night. An ideal.
Thank you. I like making postcards, they are a good size to work in a nice image but they must stay simple.
space is the real being of mind
Yes, that is it, exactly. You need mental space to be able to get out of your own way. And to breathe.
yes, neurons have to breath peacefully
These are great. I love the disrupted architecture of the first piece and the sense of contemplative isolation in the last. The middle one is my favourite. It made me think of ‘Lost in Space’.
Thank you. I like this process of making these cards. Anything goes. And I loved “Lost in Space”.!
Oh yes, I’ve made postcards as well, for sending. It is a real pleasure. And a nice size that’s true.
I’m always happy to exchange?!