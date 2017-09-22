Actors Onstage

I made backgrounds on recycled cardboard postcards and then I added cut-out figures. An anonymous background is like a stage set, and I find the actors to play the roles in my production.

A nice little thought, isn’t it, that of a tiny stage with a story playing out on it?

  10. Laura (PA Pict)

    These are great. I love the disrupted architecture of the first piece and the sense of contemplative isolation in the last. The middle one is my favourite. It made me think of ‘Lost in Space’.

