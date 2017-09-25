Designer Home

A whole lot going on here. I took the photo of the little house – I’ve used it in various ways in some other works. I have some kind of attachment to this house, for no reason I can figure out. I just like the look of it.

I glued the photo to a painted recycled cardboard postcard. I used my Neocolor I crayons here and there, and I stuck on some color-coordinated paint card samples for good measure.

Now it reminded me of one of those design boards I’ve seen on TV or, going back some, what the space planners showed us every time our office changed locations and we needed new…everything.

Anyway, here it is.

