Handwritten Postcards

You have seen some artist trading cards I made that incorporated my new handwriting.
And you’ve seen some postcards.
I f you wonder what I am talking about regarding “new handwriting”, look here.
Anyway, here are some more postcards. I painted the background in acrylics and then I wrote on them. The handwriting is not meant to mean anything – it’s just collections of words and phrases I heard as I watched TV.
the kind of postcards that would be a delight to receive
The loose graphics are very appealing. especially the woven look of the top two. (K)
Claudia, I missed your post about postcards. I am a person who writes handwritten letters and postcards. I would LOVE to purchase your Cards when I get paid. I will follow your other link. Was so tickled to See this email that I quickly responded.
Have a Super weekend!
oh I just love these, very inspiring
Thank you. They are easy to do and very relaxing for my brain to just blurt out any old thing in my head. I like the look of print and handwriting and I like doing it, so…next thing you know, now it’s on mail art…
Thank you. I read about how in the past, to save paper, people would reuse letters written to them and cross the previous lines. A little hard to read but very effective use of resources, I always thought, and I really enjoy the tangled patterns you can make doing this as in this postcard you mention. Try it, you will enjoy it, there is something very relaxing about it.
I’ll be happy to send something. Don’t worry about money. Email me at claudiamcgillart@gmail.com and let me know what you are thinking of and we will see what we can do.
Thank you, they are really fun to do and to choose how to fit the handwriting into the painted background.
Hehe… The blue and red one in the middle, please…
I reuse paper all the time. I hate wasting anything. But the writing over aspect is something to consider…
Great! I really love what your handwriting adds to these in the way of interesting mark-making and character.
I’d love to see an example where two different handwritings crossed. Send me a letter and I’ll cross it and send back!
That handwriting project is paying off big. And I like writing more and more. Amazing, since I’ve spent years, decades, disliking the look of my handwriting!
I’m so happy for you.