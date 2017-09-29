Handwritten Postcards

14 Replies

You have seen some artist trading cards I made that incorporated my new handwriting.

And you’ve seen some postcards.

I f you wonder what I am talking about regarding “new handwriting”, look here.

Anyway, here are some more postcards. I painted the background in acrylics and then I wrote on them. The handwriting is not meant to mean anything – it’s just collections of words and phrases I heard as I watched TV.

Advertisements

14 thoughts on “Handwritten Postcards

  3. JRobin Whitley

    Claudia, I missed your post about postcards. I am a person who writes handwritten letters and postcards. I would LOVE to purchase your Cards when I get paid. I will follow your other link. Was so tickled to See this email that I quickly responded.

    Have a Super weekend!

    On Sep 29, 2017 5:39 AM, “Claudia McGill and Her Art World” wrote:

    > Claudia McGill posted: “You have seen some artist trading cards I made > that incorporated my new handwriting. And you’ve seen some postcards. I f > you wonder what I am talking about regarding “new handwriting”, look here. > Anyway, here are some more postcards. I painted th” >

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. They are easy to do and very relaxing for my brain to just blurt out any old thing in my head. I like the look of print and handwriting and I like doing it, so…next thing you know, now it’s on mail art…

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I read about how in the past, to save paper, people would reuse letters written to them and cross the previous lines. A little hard to read but very effective use of resources, I always thought, and I really enjoy the tangled patterns you can make doing this as in this postcard you mention. Try it, you will enjoy it, there is something very relaxing about it.

  13. Claudia McGill Post author

    That handwriting project is paying off big. And I like writing more and more. Amazing, since I’ve spent years, decades, disliking the look of my handwriting!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s