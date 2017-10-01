Arboretum: Real and My Real

Here is a photo I took at Morris Arboretum, Philadelphia, in July.

Here is a painting of that same scene. Yes, it is, filtered through my imagination, though.

It’s 8″ x 8″, acrylics, India ink, and NeoColor I crayons, done in September, 2017.

“Arboretum Pond and Trees”

 

8 thoughts on “Arboretum: Real and My Real

    Thank you. I felt I could not convey how I feel in the arboretum if I just depicted it, this is how I FEEL, and I like how it turned out, because it seems more of a real portrait of the place than just how the trees, etc. look.

    Thank you. I can’t improve on nature, or come close to a picture that would do her justice! but I can share my feelings I got from the place, and I hoped I did that!

    Thank you. I love walking in the arboretum or anywhere in the woods or fields, really, but I am never going to be able to paint them as they are, I just hope to show how I feel while being there!

