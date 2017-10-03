Three With a Family Resemblance 

I often make several artworks at one time. This way of working keeps me from fussing too much with any one piece. That is something I find very easy to do. So I do it. You know what happens next – and it’s ugly.

Anyway, group sessions work well for me. You can often see a continuity of materials and mood in the pieces I work on together.

Here is an example. Three artist trading cards from June, 2017. Mixed media, acrylics, ink, and crayon.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you! As for ATC’s, some I sent out as mail art over the years, with various groups I belonged to; or I traded them in classes I taught on ATC’s; but mostly in the last few years, I’ve been keeping them. I like seeing what I’ve done. Though I’d still trade if any occasion came up, mostly I make them now just because I like the tiny form.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I have found I will work something to death just because I like the act of painting, or whatever, and so that extra energy has to go somewhere and not be focused on the original piece. I have found for me that working on more than one thing at a time is the most effective way of letting the pieces be, when they are ready to be done. And I do try to remind myself, if I’m having such a great time painting, well, just start another one! Paint is cheap when you measure it out in brushstrokes, so go ahead! Take the plunge!

