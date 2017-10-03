Three With a Family Resemblance 

I often make several artworks at one time. This way of working keeps me from fussing too much with any one piece. That is something I find very easy to do. So I do it. You know what happens next – and it’s ugly.

Anyway, group sessions work well for me. You can often see a continuity of materials and mood in the pieces I work on together.

Here is an example. Three artist trading cards from June, 2017. Mixed media, acrylics, ink, and crayon.

