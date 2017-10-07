Paint Cards and People and Faces

I have a love for paint cards from the paint store or home improvement store. You may remember some other things I have done with them. Anyway, here are two artist trading cards from July, 2017, featuring that ever-useful accessory to the collage world…paint cards.

Paint Cards and People and Faces

  2. Laura (PA Pict)

    These are fun. I like to think that Dusky Hyacinth is one of those name badges one is forced to wear at conferences. Dusky certainly has the look of someone who has been stuck in tedious professional development workshops all day.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    I can’t stop laughing. Poor Dusky, sent there because Pink Pearl Glow, the department manager, couldn’t make it because of her bad back flaring up, most likely.

