Paint Cards and People and Faces

I have a love for paint cards from the paint store or home improvement store. You may remember some other things I have done with them. Anyway, here are two artist trading cards from July, 2017, featuring that ever-useful accessory to the collage world…paint cards.
I love these cards, I need to head down to the home depot to get some.
These are fun. I like to think that Dusky Hyacinth is one of those name badges one is forced to wear at conferences. Dusky certainly has the look of someone who has been stuck in tedious professional development workshops all day.
Yes, every so often I replenish my supply. I get a lot of use out of them, art and poetry projects both.
I can’t stop laughing. Poor Dusky, sent there because Pink Pearl Glow, the department manager, couldn’t make it because of her bad back flaring up, most likely.