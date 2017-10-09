Ghostly Men

These ghosts. They may be shadows in an alleyway. You know, when you get more than one light source, and a single object creates multiple shadow personalities. Can a ghost cast a shadow? I say yes.

Or maybe it’s just three ghosts practicing their piece for a dance recital. I caught them just before they launched into some high kicks.

Yes, of course.

I created these ATC’s using cut out silhouette-men – the paper was paint sample card from the home improvement store. I them painted a thick layer of acrylic over them and wiped it off.

These were done in June, 2017.

