Ghostly Men

These ghosts. They may be shadows in an alleyway. You know, when you get more than one light source, and a single object creates multiple shadow personalities. Can a ghost cast a shadow? I say yes.
Or maybe it’s just three ghosts practicing their piece for a dance recital. I caught them just before they launched into some high kicks.
Yes, of course.
I created these ATC’s using cut out silhouette-men – the paper was paint sample card from the home improvement store. I them painted a thick layer of acrylic over them and wiped it off.
These were done in June, 2017.
I like it a lot, Claudia.
Of course ghosts cast shadows! But I think they may be drunken sailors…(K)
I like that idea!
Thank you. The serendipity effect once again!
These are really cool, I love the metallic sheen they have taken on. The medium, as usual, as extremely creative and original.
Thematically, they are quite menacing and burly fellows.
They’re great Claudia…. !
Is serendipity a synonym of talent ?
Thank you. Stenciling and cutting out figures like these is always unpredictable and what looks like ordinary seems to acquire dimensions, size and also in themes, the original never hinted at. I am always surprised.
Thank you!
I’m laughing. I like this thought. I actually do think encouraging serendipity is a talent but also somehow learned and you get better at letting it do its thing. Or not getting in its way!
Clever!!!
These are great. I really like the strong black outlines against the pale tones of the figures.
Smearing paint over them is what did it, they had some dimensionality and I just took my finger with the paint – leaving the background showing a little. I believe these guys were originally paint chips.