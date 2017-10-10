Pedestrians One: Real and My Real

Here is a photo I took in August, 2017, in Philadelphia, PA.
Here is my painted version. A little different but a little the same. That is what painting is all about for me.
Acrylics, NeoColor I crayons, India ink. 8″ x 8″, September, 2017.
I like your interpretation…it really captures the atmosphere of the city. (K)
Thank you. I love taking this kind of photo, both doing it, and seeing where it inspires me to go with whatever it prompts in my head.
A story to be told there, love your artist rendition.
You tell so much in your painting and it really gives the feeling of the city street. Great colors as well. N.
Thank you. I really like just sitting and watching people walk along the street and lunchtime is a perfect time to do that. I can be unobtrusive in the crowd and there are a lot of people out, even in winter.
Thanks. I am nosy and enjoy watching people. Art gives me the excuse!
I like the sense of movement that emerges from one of the figures starting to move out of the composition.
I’ve always liked the idea that the pictured world goes on beyond the picture.