Pedestrians One: Real and My Real

Here is a photo I took in August, 2017, in Philadelphia, PA.

Here is my painted version. A little different but a little the same. That is what painting is all about for me.

Acrylics, NeoColor I crayons, India ink. 8″ x 8″, September, 2017.

“Lady and Man Walking on a City Sidewalk”

"Pedestrians One: Real and My Real

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I really like just sitting and watching people walk along the street and lunchtime is a perfect time to do that. I can be unobtrusive in the crowd and there are a lot of people out, even in winter.

