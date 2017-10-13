Tiny Tiny Man 7 Replies “Why oh why am I caught in this whirlwind of dark red distress?” So says this little person, now turning red himself. Artist trading card from June, 2017. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Again, a perfect complement of image and words…(K)
together: very film noir
Thank you. Interesting what a simple image can call up in your mind…
Thank you. I think you have expressed the mood perfectly. This poor guy swirling in a limbo and going where? I love the possibilities and wish he had a more optimistic future, but…
none of us were promised a rose garden
Very good Claudia – you are always so full of surprises.
Thank you. It’s that serendipity speaking in my work once again!