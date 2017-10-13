Tiny Tiny Man

7 Replies

“Why oh why am I caught in this whirlwind of dark red distress?”

So says this little person, now turning red himself.

Artist trading card from June, 2017.

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Tiny Tiny Man

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I think you have expressed the mood perfectly. This poor guy swirling in a limbo and going where? I love the possibilities and wish he had a more optimistic future, but…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s