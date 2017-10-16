Pedestrians Two: Real and My Real

A photo I took on Market Street in Philadelphia, PA, in August, 2017. Notice that the lady is the same one as in a previous post.
Now here she is in my painted version. A bit of an appearance change. Can a person do this kind of magic just walking down the street? No, but I can, with my paintbrush and acrylic paints. And India ink. And NeoColor I crayons. On an 8″ x 8″ wood board.
Great piece – love the figures on the corner
The way she is holding the purse, ingeniously captured…
Looks like the hat is a welcome addition! (K)
Thank you. Sometimes I think it is the little details that matter – before I put them there, the place looked – threatening and sort of overwhelming. Needed a human scale there.
I love taking photos of people just as they go along the street and then being able later to see all the subtleties of how they hold themselves or walk or so on. And then trying to paint it! Even better.
I meant for it to be hair ar first but the hat shape appeared and I leaped right on it.
You’ve caught the pose perfectly.
Thank you. Taking photos of people just as they go about their business, unaware, has given me so much great material to practice on and I think my eye has gotten sharper and my skills have improved in depicting gesture and posture and that kind of thing, and that is what I am interested in.
Nicely done, I love her little bag. What fun!
That bag is the kind of detail I love picking up on and seeing if I can get its personality, too, just like the person.
It’s a great way of working and the gorgeous results prove it. By the way, did you receive pc #3?
Yes! I was just going to write! It came this very afternoon. I will send a photo. Thank you!
Oh, I’m ever so glad. Just wanted to know, no need to hurry :}