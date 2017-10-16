Pedestrians Two: Real and My Real

A photo I took on Market Street in Philadelphia, PA, in August, 2017. Notice that the lady is the same one as in a previous post.

Now here she is in my painted version. A bit of an appearance change. Can a person do this kind of magic just walking down the street? No, but I can, with my paintbrush and acrylic paints. And India ink. And NeoColor I crayons. On an 8″ x 8″ wood board.

