Pedestrians Two: Real and My Real

13 Replies

A photo I took on Market Street in Philadelphia, PA, in August, 2017. Notice that the lady is the same one as in a previous post.

Now here she is in my painted version. A bit of an appearance change. Can a person do this kind of magic just walking down the street? No, but I can, with my paintbrush and acrylic paints. And India ink. And NeoColor I crayons. On an 8″ x 8″ wood board.

“Lady Wearing a Hat on a City Street”

13 thoughts on “Pedestrians Two: Real and My Real

  Claudia McGill

    Thank you. Sometimes I think it is the little details that matter – before I put them there, the place looked – threatening and sort of overwhelming. Needed a human scale there.

  Claudia McGill

    I love taking photos of people just as they go along the street and then being able later to see all the subtleties of how they hold themselves or walk or so on. And then trying to paint it! Even better.

  Claudia McGill

    Thank you. Taking photos of people just as they go about their business, unaware, has given me so much great material to practice on and I think my eye has gotten sharper and my skills have improved in depicting gesture and posture and that kind of thing, and that is what I am interested in.

