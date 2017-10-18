Variations on a Theme

You’ve seen stencil work from me before. And you will again. And then there is this example right in front of you, today.
I cut out the man figure and painted him black as he lay on a bit of grocery bag paper. I did it again, with a brush not-so-full of paint, and several times, moving him just a little each time.
So then I had a clear black figure to glue on to a background. I had a stencil. guy. And I had a moving around kind of stencil guy.
I could have kept on, but I moved to some other idea, I guess. Not before I added some details to each card. Everyone deserves a showcase, I think.
Postcards, acrylics and mixed media, stenciling. The postcard are pieces of thin cardboard from food packages or the like, cut to size.
Excellent creative work Claudia – I love them all, great colours and design. I use cardboard from food packages etc. too….
Shadows and ghosts…(K)
Yes. One blending into the other.
The yellow background piece is so dramatic! Good work!
It is so interesting how different the pieces are when they are using the same stencil guy as their focal point.
Thank you. I have become so fond of this yellow color and keep finding a place for it in whatever I seem to be doing.)
I never get tired of the effect of stenciling for just this reason. Each one is a surprise no matter if you try to make them similar or not. Mostly I favor not, of course, but, then, it doesn’t matter, it is never the same way twice.
I like these images, I need to get started on the playing cards…next week.
Thank you. I’ve done a little on the cards – they are the kind of thing that need time in between sessions.