Variations on a Theme

You’ve seen stencil work from me before. And you will again. And then there is this example right in front of you, today.

I cut out the man figure and painted him black as he lay on a bit of grocery bag paper. I did it again, with a brush not-so-full of paint, and several times, moving him just a little each time.

So then I had a clear black figure to glue on to a background. I had a stencil. guy. And I had a moving around kind of stencil guy.

I could have kept on, but I moved to some other idea, I guess. Not before I added some details to each card. Everyone deserves a showcase, I think.

 

Postcards, acrylics and mixed media, stenciling. The postcard are pieces of thin cardboard from food packages or the like, cut to size.

    I never get tired of the effect of stenciling for just this reason. Each one is a surprise no matter if you try to make them similar or not. Mostly I favor not, of course, but, then, it doesn’t matter, it is never the same way twice.

