So Glad to See You Here

Artist trading card, June, 2017.

If you read down the side of the card, I think she is saying “Come into the kitchen”. Oh, I hope she has made a chocolate cake.

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. Making this kind of image is a bit of serendipity and having made different bits at different times, when they suddenly fit together. I love that feeling!

