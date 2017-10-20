So Glad to See You Here 3 Replies Artist trading card, June, 2017. If you read down the side of the card, I think she is saying “Come into the kitchen”. Oh, I hope she has made a chocolate cake. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Sweet…
That’s a lively colour combination, strong vibrant blue and spicy brown. It works well with swirls of movment. I really like it.
Thank you. Making this kind of image is a bit of serendipity and having made different bits at different times, when they suddenly fit together. I love that feeling!