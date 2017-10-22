Moonlight

I looked into the bottom of my blue coffee mug. There was a bit of dried almond milk in the bottom. I was compelled to take photos and turn it into something so that you could see what I saw – a moon in the bottom of my mug.

These are digitally enhanced photos. I typed “digitally enchanted” the first time, and maybe that’s what they really are.

 

