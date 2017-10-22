I looked into the bottom of my blue coffee mug. There was a bit of dried almond milk in the bottom. I was compelled to take photos and turn it into something so that you could see what I saw – a moon in the bottom of my mug.
These are digitally enhanced photos. I typed “digitally enchanted” the first time, and maybe that’s what they really are.
It’s amazing what you can find in the bottom of your coffee cup! Awesome.
You know how it is. Just keep your eyes open and amazing (or interesting or just plain huh?) kinds of sights are always there, aren’t they?
I see it! It’s really very dream like and reminiscent of your paintings, the bright shape glowing against the rich dark colour.
Thank you. I did a lot of adjusting to the photo and had fun doing it. Maybe kind of strange to see a moon in the dregs of your mug, but…I did!
Lovely colour combination….
Thank you. I liked it too. I wonder what I would have thought to do if I saw the same thing in my red mug?