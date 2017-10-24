The studio it is a’shakin’ things up…

11 Replies

and what kind of ideas will it break loose in my head?

Blur photos of my studio, October, 2017.

Advertisements

11 thoughts on “The studio it is a’shakin’ things up…

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Yes, definitely. I think it’s the main reason I like these blur photos. It’s sort of like there is another reality or another view hidden in the everyday one, and it does emphasize the colors and a kind of atmosphere, rather than being collection of discrete objects. Boundaries are truly blurred and other things become important in the image.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. When we bought this house it was the downstairs family room, beige carpet, brown suede wallpaper, brown trim, all filthy. Ugh. This room is my taste top to bottom and it is an inviting place to work.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s