The studio it is a’shakin’ things up… 11 Replies and what kind of ideas will it break loose in my head? Blur photos of my studio, October, 2017. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Great images Claudia – and what a lovely studio space you have….
Thank you. And we picked this house partly for this room. Fourteen years and going strong, this studio!
You see the colour combinations more obviously when not attending to the form, don’t you think?
The blurring of the photos concentrated the eye on how bright and colorful your studio is.
Yes, definitely. I think it’s the main reason I like these blur photos. It’s sort of like there is another reality or another view hidden in the everyday one, and it does emphasize the colors and a kind of atmosphere, rather than being collection of discrete objects. Boundaries are truly blurred and other things become important in the image.
Thank you. When we bought this house it was the downstairs family room, beige carpet, brown suede wallpaper, brown trim, all filthy. Ugh. This room is my taste top to bottom and it is an inviting place to work.
Cool studio, but my eyes want to bring it back to focus! 👀
Just think how I feel in there! !!!!
Haha!
…but: looks like a beautiful and inspiring place!:)
Thank you. I am lucky to have so much room just for me!