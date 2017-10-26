Yes and No

I was interested in the idea of etegami, a form of Japanese mail art. I bought some paper meant for this subject, postcard-sized and very soft. Following my version of the technique, I drew the figures in India ink.

Then I used watery acrylic paints to color the images.

I was not having a good time with this project. The paper is very soft, I think I said that! and I tend to scrub at my surfaces with my brush. Oh dear, the paper began to pill. I let the images dry, very sorry for hurting them.

The next step would be to write something on each card, a few words. I just did not feel like doing that, so I left them blank.

I am not going to do etegami, I decided. I’ll just do these.

I will say I like the philosophy behind etegami-making: anyone can do it and imperfection is welcome.

