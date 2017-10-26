Yes and No

I was interested in the idea of etegami, a form of Japanese mail art. I bought some paper meant for this subject, postcard-sized and very soft. Following my version of the technique, I drew the figures in India ink.
Then I used watery acrylic paints to color the images.
I was not having a good time with this project. The paper is very soft, I think I said that! and I tend to scrub at my surfaces with my brush. Oh dear, the paper began to pill. I let the images dry, very sorry for hurting them.
The next step would be to write something on each card, a few words. I just did not feel like doing that, so I left them blank.
I am not going to do etegami, I decided. I’ll just do these.
I will say I like the philosophy behind etegami-making: anyone can do it and imperfection is welcome.
They’ve turned out beautifully. Lovely images, Claudia.
I love these!
Thank you. With a little distance from doing these I like them better and I can see how the paper enhances the effect. I may have been in a too-impatient mood for doing them. I do love drawing with ink and brushes. I’ll try this again.
Thank you!
I love these images Claudia. It is all the little imperfections, bleeds with paint, thick and thin lines that make them so charming.
I assume the imperfections are with the texture because visually these all look great. I am of the mindset that I like to try new things with my creativity to see if I might happen upon something else I enjoy or can incorporate into my art practice but I also try things that don’t click with me and that is worth knowing too. It seems like you are the same way and like to experiment but know which things are not really for you.
Especially love that trio of cats! Hey! I read recently that often, as artists age, our work becomes more experimental and abstract; willing to try new techniques. But I may be repeating myself (another symptom of aging?!)
Thank you. I think I will try again. I may have been too impatient that day. And, the essence of etegami is imperfection, the materials enforce that idea with the things you mention about color bleeds and so on, which I like a lot about the concept. I think I need to let the material be what they are and go with it. A lesson for me!
Thank you. I think I was impatient the day I did these, and got a bit annoyed with the paper more than I should have. I like the idea of etegami and I love the ink drawing part of it. The paper was more absorbant than I had anticipated and thinking about it later, what I needed to do what paint the in the same way I apply underglaze to tiles – almost let it drip on to the paper rather than stroking. I might try it again with this new direction and see if it looks good and if I have a happy feeling while doing it. Funny what a new way of defining it to myself has made me think about trying something I didn’t like, once more. But if this isn’t it, well, then, I will stick with slipperier papers.
If these are symptoms of aging I am right there with you. Both experimenting, and forgetting! I agree at least in my own experience, I am more interested in finding out how a new idea might work and will I enjoy it, than if I can actually do it “beautiful”. And that is a really nice feeling of freedom.
There are always lessons to be learned it’s seems.