Couple of People 9 Replies These postcards were done in May, 2017. Just some people that came into my mind…
I love these!
Thank you!
How interesting! Love the colors.
Wonderful folks portrayed!
Thank you. Who knows where they came from!
I love that little group of people. In my mind, they are on a team building exercise and are being forced into a false level of camaraderie, hence the diversity in their uniformity and the sideways glances and the standing slightly apart from each other. I bet they are about to do one of those hideous role play exercises.
I can’t stop laughing. Because this is a perfect description of how they are behaving (and of team-building, something I am so glad I do not have to do anymore). They may also be competing for promotion and so they have to size up the competition while remaining team players?
Oh yes! Or a group interview, those situations where you have to balance facilitating the contributions of others while making sure your own light shines brightest. Judder.
And using the correct PC vocabulary. Words such as facilitating and skill set. Ugh.