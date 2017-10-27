Couple of People

These postcards were done in May, 2017. Just some people that came into my mind…

9 thoughts on “Couple of People

  6. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love that little group of people. In my mind, they are on a team building exercise and are being forced into a false level of camaraderie, hence the diversity in their uniformity and the sideways glances and the standing slightly apart from each other. I bet they are about to do one of those hideous role play exercises.

  7. Claudia McGill Post author

    I can’t stop laughing. Because this is a perfect description of how they are behaving (and of team-building, something I am so glad I do not have to do anymore). They may also be competing for promotion and so they have to size up the competition while remaining team players?

  8. Laura (PA Pict)

    Oh yes! Or a group interview, those situations where you have to balance facilitating the contributions of others while making sure your own light shines brightest. Judder.

