A Whole Crowd

Back in the summer I made this group of artist trading cards. I cut out some body-looking shapes and painted them. Then I stuck them to the already-prepared backgrounds and added details with India ink.
I have one more to add – here is an ATC formed by overlapping figures formed by the using a few of these forms as stencils. Plus a little India ink.
Now you have the whole story.
Advertisements
A very eclectic crowd. the bottom guy on ther left looks as though he wasn’t ready to be posted,haha. Happy Halloween
Thank you. HH to you too! I get the feeling all these people are resisting the attention. What is it that they are hiding????
Really like these!
I love them, Claudia ! I find the book pages highly graphical.