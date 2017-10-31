A Whole Crowd

4 Replies

Back in the summer I made this group of artist trading cards. I cut out some body-looking shapes and painted them. Then I stuck them to the already-prepared backgrounds and added details with India ink.

I have one more to add – here is an ATC formed by overlapping figures formed by the using a few of these forms as stencils. Plus a little India ink.

Now you have the whole story.

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “A Whole Crowd

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s