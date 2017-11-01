A Black and White Blur

6 Replies

Here is something a little different – a blur photo in black and white.

Chestnut Hill College Logue Library, September, 2017.

A Black and White Blur

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    I like how this turned out. Different from the color ones. I need to try this more often, and maybe on ones that don’t look great in color might be nice in B/W. Hmmmm.

