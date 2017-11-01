A Black and White Blur

Here is something a little different – a blur photo in black and white.
Chestnut Hill College Logue Library, September, 2017.
Very cool!
Nice!
I like it – it’s wonderful inspiration for some abstract art….
Thank you, I like how the black and white version brings out a different feeling from the color photos I have taken of the same place.
Thank you. Something different from color blurs. I will need to try this more often, I think.
I like how this turned out. Different from the color ones. I need to try this more often, and maybe on ones that don’t look great in color might be nice in B/W. Hmmmm.