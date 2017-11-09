Me in the Winter, Me in the Summer

Here’s a couple of clay tiles I made a month or so ago. I’m the subject in both of them. Selfie-tiles, kind of. The setting for both of them is coincidentally the same place – the home of good friends, right down the street.
All right. This first tile was made from a photo taken in January, 2017. I’m waving at you, wearing my green coat.
This next one owes a bit more to my imagination. I started with a photo of my neighbors’ pool – I was not in the picture. No one was. Just the pool. I added myself to a lounge chair. I do like a summer day in and around a swimming pool.
Both tiles are 6″ x 6″, fired at cone 06, Velvet underglazes on white commercially-made tiles, no glaze.
I can feel the change in temperature. Glorious work!
So happy! (K)
Thank you. Tiles are a lot of fun, as I guess you can see that I think so! Maybe these are kind of haiku in tiles, maybe. With the seasonal accent they have!
My neighborhood, center of the universe, and I am there!
What a very nice thought!
HAHA, I love your humor and playful portraits. Cool green jacket!