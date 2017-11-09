Me in the Winter, Me in the Summer

Here’s a couple of clay tiles I made a month or so ago. I’m the subject in both of them. Selfie-tiles, kind of. The setting for both of them is coincidentally the same place – the home of good friends, right down the street.

All right. This first tile was made from a photo taken in January, 2017. I’m waving at you, wearing my green coat.

This next one owes a bit more to my imagination. I started with a photo of my neighbors’ pool – I was not in the picture. No one was. Just the pool. I added myself to a lounge chair. I do like a summer day in and around a swimming pool.

Both tiles are 6″ x 6″, fired at cone 06, Velvet underglazes on white commercially-made tiles, no glaze.

