Crossed I's 5 Replies Artist trading card, made in September, 2017. Painted background in acrylics with crossed handwritten nonsense making a pattern.
This looks so much like the back of things I cross stitch…perhaps that’s what I’ll do on our collaboration. And I love the colors too. (K)
I love art with writing on it. This reminds me of Jane Austen who wrote in two directions to preserve precious paper.
Yes, I had read she did this and apparently it was a common practice in the past. I enjoy this learning this type of detail from history and trying it myself.
Yes. It certainly does look like that, the stitching, I mean. I like the idea of adding stitching to the handwriting as I do think they have an affinity.
I’ve looked at this card in all directions and with squinted eyes, I like it up, down around and sideways. 🙂