Crossed I’s

Artist trading card, made in September, 2017. Painted background in acrylics with crossed handwritten nonsense making a pattern.

    This looks so much like the back of things I cross stitch…perhaps that’s what I’ll do on our collaboration. And I love the colors too. (K)

    Yes, I had read she did this and apparently it was a common practice in the past. I enjoy this learning this type of detail from history and trying it myself.

