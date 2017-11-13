Here is an artist book I made in October, 2017. I painted in acrylics on top of the pages of a pamphlet from the paint store – it was already stapled for me, and I used the images on the pages as guides for my painting (in a loose way). The booklet was composed of sturdy shiny paper, like the ad cards I get in the mail and have used as the basis for many mail art items.
After I finished the book, I wrote text for it based on the images. I did not want to paste it in the book or write it out as I thought it would interfere with the paintings. Usually I do include the text, but this time, it just didn’t seem right for the project. Instead, I typed it out, referenced the page numbers, and put the book and the text page in a clear envelope. That way they can stay together and be enjoyed together.
I’ll show you the pages with their text and then set the text out all alone at the end.
Creation of the World
i.
Tough-eyed
the thin black trees
it’s hard to get hold of their thoughts
they cast restless shadows
eye the green silence
across the divide
ii.
Eggs asleep in a cold-water nest
The gray river flows
over and around
the black stones
Red-hot to ashes
stones cool on the orange beach.
iii.
Draw up the cover of night
iv.
Calligraphy on the moon.
The signs scratched on the rock
by vagabond travelers
run out of momentum
inform later
arrivals.
Impulsive escape.
The pretext of pursuit.
Compromise and balance
the refuge.
v.
Stars hang from the grid
set across the sky
named and a map drawn
by wayfarers
who cannot leave home.
Here is the text, alone.
Wow! far too many favorite phrases here, and the paintings…magical.
Although “stars hang from the grid” does seem to be written just for me…(K)
Thank you. Funny what a discarded paint pamphlet can do… And you are right – grid… I do associate it with your work. And circles.
I love your abiltiy to use anything to creat a masterpiece! Thank you always for pushing me and others into the creative unknown.
Thank you for saying that. I liked the paint booklet on its own for the format it had and the weight of the paper, just had to do something with it. !!!
No paint booklet goes unturned!
Awesome art and writing!
!!!
Thank you. This is one of my favorite things to do, create the art and then writing to go with it.
Well you are certainly good at it!
Thank you. It’s fun.
What a fantastic project. I love the dialogue between the textual and the visual.
Thank you. I held on to this book for a long time and I did not know what to do because I didn’t want to write in it. Finally I got the idea not to write in it, write about it, and it all got ok!