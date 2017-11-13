Here is an artist book I made in October, 2017. I painted in acrylics on top of the pages of a pamphlet from the paint store – it was already stapled for me, and I used the images on the pages as guides for my painting (in a loose way). The booklet was composed of sturdy shiny paper, like the ad cards I get in the mail and have used as the basis for many mail art items.

After I finished the book, I wrote text for it based on the images. I did not want to paste it in the book or write it out as I thought it would interfere with the paintings. Usually I do include the text, but this time, it just didn’t seem right for the project. Instead, I typed it out, referenced the page numbers, and put the book and the text page in a clear envelope. That way they can stay together and be enjoyed together.

I’ll show you the pages with their text and then set the text out all alone at the end.

Creation of the World

i.

Tough-eyed

the thin black trees

it’s hard to get hold of their thoughts

they cast restless shadows

eye the green silence

across the divide

ii.

Eggs asleep in a cold-water nest

The gray river flows

over and around

the black stones

Red-hot to ashes

stones cool on the orange beach.

iii.

Draw up the cover of night

iv.

Calligraphy on the moon.

The signs scratched on the rock

by vagabond travelers

run out of momentum

inform later

arrivals.

Impulsive escape.

The pretext of pursuit.

Compromise and balance

the refuge.

v.

Stars hang from the grid

set across the sky

named and a map drawn

by wayfarers

who cannot leave home.

Here is the text, alone.

Creation of the World

i.

Tough-eyed

the thin black trees

it’s hard to get hold of their thoughts

they cast restless shadows

eye the green silence

across the divide

ii.

Eggs asleep in a cold-water nest

The gray river flows

over and around

the black stones

Red-hot to ashes

stones cool on the orange beach.

iii.

Draw up the cover of night

iv.

Calligraphy on the moon.

The signs scratched on the rock

by vagabond travelers

run out of momentum

inform later

arrivals.

Impulsive escape.

The pretext of pursuit.

Compromise and balance

the refuge.

v.

Stars hang from the grid

set across the sky

named and a map drawn

by wayfarers

who cannot leave home.

