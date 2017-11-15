Faces in Clay – One

Here are clay tiles I made in October, 2017.

I made my own tiles from terracotta clay (I mention this because sometimes I use commercially-made tiles). I roll out the clay, cut it into approximately 6″ squares, and fire it once at cone 06.

Then I use Velvet underglazes to created the faces. First I apply a layer of black and let it dry. Then I add the colors. I scratch through them when they are still wet to reveal the black (the thin lines you see); I also leave space between colors (the larger black irregular areas). I don’t draw anything out beforehand – I just go right to it.

Another firing at cone 06 and we’re done. Faces looking at you!

13 thoughts on “Faces in Clay – One

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. These underglazes are fantastic and hold their color in the kiln so well. Plus when I make these faces I really let my inner pattern-lover go, so I use every color they have, I think. So much fun.

  9. Claudia McGill Post author

    I like these because I can just make them, no preconceived ideas, just go with whatever develops, and also I can go crazy making patterns and using colors.

  10. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. They are really a pleasure to make and I get to indulge myself in color and pattern without trying to worry about anything else as long as I get the nose, two eyes, and lips in the picture!

  12. Laura (PA Pict)

    These are such fun as always. I love the way the bold colours set against the black really emphasise your use of shape and pattern. I am trying to decide on a favourite from the trio and think I am going to plump for the first one, though I really love the dotty nose on the third one.

  13. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I could make these all day long. There is no need for restraint as to color or patterns and I especially love polka dots so I do indulge myself with that shape in particular…

