I’ve got a photo of a nondescript small white house. This photo fascinates me and I don’t know why. It’s just another house on a street like any other, but I really like it. I’ve made a small painting of it:

Now here is a tile. I warn you, I have a bigger painting of it, too, that I haven’t posted yet. Just wait.

The tile is 6″ x 6″, Velvet underglazes on a commercially-made white tile, fired at cone 06, October, 2017.

