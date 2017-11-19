She Represents Me

You’ve seen this lady. She is my new avatar and has been on the job for a few weeks now. I am hoping she likes it; I enjoy seeing her.

Today is my birthday. So we are celebrating.

Clay tile, 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes. Made in October 2017.

