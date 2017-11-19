She Represents Me

You’ve seen this lady. She is my new avatar and has been on the job for a few weeks now. I am hoping she likes it; I enjoy seeing her.
Today is my birthday. So we are celebrating.
Clay tile, 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes. Made in October 2017.
She’s a fabulous representation of you and your art Claudia…..
A great avatar. Happy birthday, Claudia, have a wonderful day. Best. Laura
Happy birthday, Claudia! Looking forward to seeing you very soon!
Happy Birthday. Hope your day is swell; and both of you have a great time. 🙂
Thank you. And I feel the same about you, too!
Thank you!
Thank you!
Thank you!