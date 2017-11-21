Cat. Just a Cat. That is Enough. 9 Replies A clay tile done in October, 2017. For details on the creation process, look here. For details on what this cat is thinking…you will just have to guess. Cats do not tell. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Well, from her expression it looks like another cat buddy got the cream!
A very content cat
Definitely holding something back, the little tyke.
That cat has some thoughts about the situation, for sure…(K)
They always do…
Cats keep their thoughts private and share only on that need to know basis, determined by the cat!
I think most cats are, very self-confident, and I like that about them!
Or plotting to get it back…
Indeed…