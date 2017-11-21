Cat. Just a Cat. That is Enough.

9 Replies

A clay tile done in October, 2017. For details on the creation process, look here.

For details on what this cat is thinking…you will just have to guess. Cats do not tell.

Advertisements

9 thoughts on “Cat. Just a Cat. That is Enough.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s