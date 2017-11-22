Real and My Real: House in Allentown, PA

Here is a photo I took of homes near West Park, Allentown, PA, in June 2017.

Here’s a painting of the same scene. Suitably altered to fit my mood on the day I did it, some months later. I like the repetition of forms. And the beautiful architectural details, but that’s for another painting. This one focuses on the large shapes I saw.

Acrylics on wood board, 8″ x 10″, October, 2017.

Real and My Real: House in Allentown, PA

