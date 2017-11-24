Lightning Strikes Yet Trees Are Confident

If you put these two ATC’s together you can come up with any number of stories.
And the narrative will be different if you take things in a different order.
Just saying.
See what you make of these two cards, selected at random, from the collection. Quickly you are intrigued, aren’t you, to come up with a story.
Artist trading cards, October, 2017.
Advertisements
The top two…Lightning strikes in the silent forest and quickly dims after it’s mighty roar.
Bottom two….The river runs deep through the trees. Don’t make a sound, and you will see the deer and moose grazing. They may even give you a nod as you row by.
You’ve made my day. I can feel myself in both your scenes. I hoped people would do as you did, construct a tiny world from just these little images. I find myself doing this all day long (usually about things or people I observe) -and I have recently realized that by arranging and rearranging small art pieces the same thing happens. It is fun!
Thanks Claudia, I loved the challenge this morning. It is amazing by just rearranging a scene conjures up a whole new perception. Thanks for your creative exercise!!
I like them!
1.Follow the path through the oil seed rape fields to the tall, cool lollipop forest.
2. Three figures move from the light to the dark as the lightning strikes
One time we were visiting a redwood forest in California, with a trail around them about 1 mile. The ranger suggested walking it one direction and then the other, saying that it is a whole new experience one from the other. I have never forgotten that. Changing perspectives is like getting more than one experience for the price of one!
Thank you. I love the tiny size of ATC’s and how they force you to focus and to remove the extraneous. Every time I make some I am reminded of this, it is like art haiku, I think.
Wow! Two tiny stories and so different, yet there is still a common thread of light and dark, I think, but with different connotations. I love this. It is what I hoped would be, that people might get different thoughts just from the juxtaposition of two little ATC’s.
Art haiku…exactly!
Yes amazing what vivid scenes they immediatley provoke. Do another one soon!
I think so, I hadn’t realized it would be this much fun to pair two images like this.
Nice idea Claudia, I also like the story re the ranger in the forest, I usually neglectt to also look at paintings from right to left for example. More please