Envelopes for Swag Bags Part 1

On December 2 I will be participating in the indiemade craft market in Allentown, PA, with my clay work. I love this show, seeing many art friends at it every year, and the two women who founded the event are really special people and have become valued friends of mine.

One thing that is a tradition at this show is the swag bag given to the first 50 people in the door (yes, this show is held indoors!). Now, remember, it is December, and it is cold. Some years it has been snowing, and it’s never been balmy weather. But people line up outside the building for up to 2 hours to get one of these bags.

The bags are filled with examples of the work of us artists – we each donate at least 10 items toward filling the bags. The bags themselves are custom-made and differ each year.

I’ve always put my little items in envelopes and decorated them in some simple way. This year I went a little extra. I drew on each envelope and added a snippet of print. I’ll show you some samples of these envelopes here in part one and the rest in part two, a bit later on.

I made about 45 of these envelopes but I did not scan them all – just my favorites. I forgot to measure their size and I’ve thrown out the box, but I think they are about 3″ x 6″, more or less.

Take a look.

