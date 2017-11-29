Envelopes for Swag Bags Part 2

As I promised, here are the rest of the envelopes I made for my swag bag items for the upcoming indiemade craft market on December 2.
For an explanation of why I created these little envelope-drawings, look here for the full story and to see the other examples.
All right, let’s get to it. Here are the rest of the envelopes that I have to show to you. And remember, if you want a swag bag, you need to get in line around 8 AM. And – dress warmly!
Advertisements
Truly love them. And your cats are iconic!
Fantastic. As always, I love the cat.
Thank you. I’ve got to say, the cat as a subject for art, in my book, never grows old. I could make endless versions and not get tired of it. I did like making these envelopes. Another one of those projects whose outcome does not really matter, so your imagination just takes over.
Thank you. I do love cats, we have had them for 40 years, let’s say, since I was about twenty and got my first one. I would like to try out a cat’s life, myself, maybe the next time around?