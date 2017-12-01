Here is an artist book done in October 2017. Using acrylics, I painted the pages on ad cards I received in the mail. Then I assembled it into a book by folding and stapling the cards. They are not all the same size, so some pages peek over other ones.

Then I wrote words to go with the pages as poetry/text. I didn’t want to cover any parts of the paintings – interrupting their full expression seemed to interrupt their meanings, or at least the enjoyment of a person examining all the details. So I typed up the words and put book and pages into a clear plastic envelope to keep them together.

I will show you the pages with their associated words. Then – the whole poem at the bottom of the post.

But first: Front Cover and Back Cover:

Storm Circle

Thunderclouds

spun up out of a blue bad temper.

The house. The green field

beyond the fence.

Unsuspecting.

The sky

The sky

sliced open in clean-edged cuts.

Lightning

strikes the field.

Again.

Again.

Again.

Thunder

splits

the air

a wedge of

unfallen rain

the signal given

lets loose

a blue fury

all-out breakneck rain

slowing its blows

becoming

frail

uncertain

dissipating into gray

old age

ending.

A streak of sunlight

across the green field

brilliant orange

fading into

pink illumination

showing the way into evening

the storm

a memory

The field vibrates

electric green

10/10/17

Here is the whole poem.

Storm Circle

Thunderclouds

spun up out of a blue bad temper.

The house. The green field

beyond the fence.

Unsuspecting.

The sky

The sky

sliced open in clean-edged cuts.

Lightning

strikes the field.

Again.

Again.

Again.

Thunder

splits

the air

a wedge of

unfallen rain

the signal given

lets loose

a blue fury

all-out breakneck rain

slowing its blows

becoming

frail

uncertain

dissipating into gray

old age

ending.

A streak of sunlight

across the green field

brilliant orange

fading into

pink illumination

showing the way into evening

the storm

a memory

The field vibrates

electric green

10/10/17

artist book

Advertisements