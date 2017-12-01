Storm Circle

Here is an artist book done in October 2017. Using acrylics, I painted the pages on ad cards I received in the mail. Then I assembled it into a book by folding and stapling the cards. They are not all the same size, so some pages peek over other ones.

Then I wrote words to go with the pages as poetry/text. I didn’t want to cover any parts of the paintings – interrupting their full expression seemed to interrupt their meanings, or at least the enjoyment of a person examining all the details. So I typed up the words and put book and pages into a clear plastic envelope to keep them together.

I will show you the pages with their associated words. Then – the whole poem at the bottom of the post.

But first: Front Cover and Back Cover:

Storm Circle

Thunderclouds
spun up out of a blue bad temper.

The house. The green field
beyond the fence.
Unsuspecting.

The sky

The sky
sliced open in clean-edged cuts.
Lightning
strikes the field.
Again.
Again.
Again.

Thunder
splits

the air
a wedge of
unfallen rain

the signal given
lets loose
a blue fury

all-out breakneck rain
slowing its blows
becoming
frail
uncertain
dissipating into gray
old age

ending.
A streak of sunlight
across the green field
brilliant orange

fading into
pink illumination
showing the way into evening
the storm
a memory
The field vibrates
electric green

10/10/17

Here is the whole poem.

artist book

12 thoughts on “Storm Circle

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. Made my day to hear this. I had this little book for some time and avoided writing for it (I thought I would be collaging or something more to it). Then I thought – fine as it is, just write. I like how it turned out.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I really was at a loss what to do, since I wanted there to be words with this book, and I like what I ended up with. Maybe someday I might make a bigger special envelope for the whole thing but the plastic will preserve them and keep them together.

  10. Laura (PA Pict)

    This is fabulous, Claudia. Your expressive art works are abstract yet they perfectly embody the scenes and weather of your poem. I also especially love the back cover.

  12. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I am happy I did not try to do anything to these little paintings as was my first thought (since I usually do collage or something in books I make) but now that I have taken this abstract plunge, so to speak, I will do it again. I really found it freeing up ideas and words in a different way – without any representational image to look at, my mind was so relaxed in the writing, it was wonderful to feel that way. And I am happy with the finished product.

