Here is an artist book done in October 2017. Using acrylics, I painted the pages on ad cards I received in the mail. Then I assembled it into a book by folding and stapling the cards. They are not all the same size, so some pages peek over other ones.
Then I wrote words to go with the pages as poetry/text. I didn’t want to cover any parts of the paintings – interrupting their full expression seemed to interrupt their meanings, or at least the enjoyment of a person examining all the details. So I typed up the words and put book and pages into a clear plastic envelope to keep them together.
I will show you the pages with their associated words. Then – the whole poem at the bottom of the post.
But first: Front Cover and Back Cover:
Storm Circle
Thunderclouds
spun up out of a blue bad temper.
The house. The green field
beyond the fence.
Unsuspecting.
The sky
The sky
sliced open in clean-edged cuts.
Lightning
strikes the field.
Again.
Again.
Again.
Thunder
splits
the air
a wedge of
unfallen rain
the signal given
lets loose
a blue fury
all-out breakneck rain
slowing its blows
becoming
frail
uncertain
dissipating into gray
old age
ending.
A streak of sunlight
across the green field
brilliant orange
fading into
pink illumination
showing the way into evening
the storm
a memory
The field vibrates
electric green
10/10/17
Here is the whole poem.
Storm Circle
Thunderclouds
spun up out of a blue bad temper.
The house. The green field
beyond the fence.
Unsuspecting.
The sky
The sky
sliced open in clean-edged cuts.
Lightning
strikes the field.
Again.
Again.
Again.
Thunder
splits
the air
a wedge of
unfallen rain
the signal given
lets loose
a blue fury
all-out breakneck rain
slowing its blows
becoming
frail
uncertain
dissipating into gray
old age
ending.
A streak of sunlight
across the green field
brilliant orange
fading into
pink illumination
showing the way into evening
the storm
a memory
The field vibrates
electric green
10/10/17
a beautiful meditation…both image and words. Your work always astounds me, Claudia. (K)
Thank you. Made my day to hear this. I had this little book for some time and avoided writing for it (I thought I would be collaging or something more to it). Then I thought – fine as it is, just write. I like how it turned out.
I think there is an energetic flow through the book. I think keeping the text off the images, but including separately works well.
I agree that keeping the text off the images, but with them is effective. Powerful combination. The book is beautiful.
Thank you. I like making this kind of project. I have quite a few little books like this and always have plans for more.
Thank you. I really was at a loss what to do, since I wanted there to be words with this book, and I like what I ended up with. Maybe someday I might make a bigger special envelope for the whole thing but the plastic will preserve them and keep them together.
Beautiful Claudia 🙂
Thank you. I really like making books like this.
Lovely abstract art Claudia – wonderful colours and textures, they always catch my attention…..
This is fabulous, Claudia. Your expressive art works are abstract yet they perfectly embody the scenes and weather of your poem. I also especially love the back cover.
Thank you!
Thank you. I am happy I did not try to do anything to these little paintings as was my first thought (since I usually do collage or something in books I make) but now that I have taken this abstract plunge, so to speak, I will do it again. I really found it freeing up ideas and words in a different way – without any representational image to look at, my mind was so relaxed in the writing, it was wonderful to feel that way. And I am happy with the finished product.