A Storm Coming Run Away Fast

A couple of weeks ago I did a post where the idea of order turned out to be important. Order, as in which order you looked at the selections I presented and did it make a difference to the story you formed for the pair? Look here to see what I’m talking about.

If you remember, go ahead and try these two. Two ATC’s picked at random. See what you get when you try to connect them, and, then, when I switch them.

This one is so tricky, too, what with the fact that one is portrait orientation and the other, landscape. Hmmm, I do try to make it interesting…

All right. This way…

That way…

