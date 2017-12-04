A Storm Coming Run Away Fast

A couple of weeks ago I did a post where the idea of order turned out to be important. Order, as in which order you looked at the selections I presented and did it make a difference to the story you formed for the pair? Look here to see what I’m talking about.
If you remember, go ahead and try these two. Two ATC’s picked at random. See what you get when you try to connect them, and, then, when I switch them.
This one is so tricky, too, what with the fact that one is portrait orientation and the other, landscape. Hmmm, I do try to make it interesting…
All right. This way…
That way…
There is interpretations has you showed the the “that” pair first followed by the “this” pair. 😉
But when I see the the portrait image first, I think of monoliths (i.e. Stonehenge, Easter Island), the landscape one I think of a cupcake. So with the second image of the first set, I am lead to a red carp at a pond’s edge, and the second one of the second set, chocolate strands of some sort on a cake. Distant lands and party time.
I find this fascinating. None of these I would have thought. And yet you say them and I see them and enjoy those layers on top of whatever I thought. I also like your summary. A whole other train of thought! Thank you. !!!
I see them as fitting a narrative better with the second set. The landscape one I saw as the sun setting over a field and the portrait one as standing stones in a dusk sky. Therefore, chronologically the second pairing made more sense to me.
It is interesting to me to hear this, that one works for you but not the other.