Animals and More 6 Replies Here are some clay tiles done in October, 2017. The theme here is animals, insects, birds… Goat, 6″ x 6″. I did this one from a photo my husband took – a local park had "hired" two goats to eat invasive vegetation. Chicken, 4″ x 4″. From the Bryn Athyn College flock. Cat and sun, 4″ x 4″. Imagination of Claudia McGill. Bird, 4″ x 4″. From little chickadee photos I took last winter. Insect, 4″ x 4″. From a photo I took at the Morris Arboretum, the original was standing on a leaf.
I obviously and predictably love the cat but all of these are fantastic, especially that beetle.
I love them all…you have been very busy. Are these going to be in your December art fair?
Yes, they were, the goat is at the holiday event at Baum School, and the others were with me this weekend, I sold them all!
Oops, no, I forgot, I think I still have the chicken. A kid at the show insisted it was a turkey. I did not argue.
That’s great, they are all so appealling.
Love the cat!