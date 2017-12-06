Real and My Real: Farm

Here’s the real – the Dixon Meadow Preserve, an open space area that is part of the Whitemarsh Foundation, located about 15 minutes from home. It’s a beautiful peaceful space. I wrote a post about a visit I made there in early October, when I took this photo.
Now, here is my painting of this scene. It was done in acrylics, 18″ x 24″, on wood board, also in October, 2017.
Advertisements
More magic! (K)
That place has a hold on my imagination. I will be making a trip there soon, I think, and it will give a different impression of itself in winter.