Real and My Real: Farm

Here’s the real – the Dixon Meadow Preserve, an open space area that is  part of the Whitemarsh Foundation, located about 15 minutes from home. It’s a beautiful peaceful space.  I wrote a post about a visit I made there in early October, when I took this photo.

Now, here is my painting of this scene. It was done in acrylics, 18″ x 24″, on wood board, also in October, 2017.

“Meander Farm”, October, 2017.

