Trees Under the Sun (or is it a Moon?) 6 Replies Here they are. You decide. Acrylics on wood board, October, 2017. 6″ x 6″ 4″ x 4″ 6″ x 6″
Love the colours! They bring the light in.
I especially love the first one. Can’t go wrong with the moon…(K)
Both sun and moon – they’re really lovely!
Thank you. !!!
I see the last one as the moon and the middle one as a sun (which I actually read as a desert landscape) but the first one I think is simultaneously the sun and moon and maybe it can be both in art.
Delightful…Tranquil scenes