Trees Under the Sun (or is it a Moon?)

6 Replies

Here they are. You decide. Acrylics on wood board, October,
2017.

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “Trees Under the Sun (or is it a Moon?)

  5. Laura (PA Pict)

    I see the last one as the moon and the middle one as a sun (which I actually read as a desert landscape) but the first one I think is simultaneously the sun and moon and maybe it can be both in art.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s