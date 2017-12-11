Speckly Postcards

A while back I showed you some tiny speckly art (artist trading card sized). Now, here are a couple of postcards. They were done earlier in 2017.

What is next, a giant speckly painting?

  4. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love these speckled, spattered pieces. They make me think of rust spots (and I love rust so long as it’s not on my car) and of dozing on old documents, which I also love.

