Speckly Postcards

A while back I showed you some tiny speckly art (artist trading card sized). Now, here are a couple of postcards. They were done earlier in 2017.
What is next, a giant speckly painting?
Advertisements
A while back I showed you some tiny speckly art (artist trading card sized). Now, here are a couple of postcards. They were done earlier in 2017.
What is next, a giant speckly painting?
Top one has a real feel of Klimt about it don’t you think?
Wow, thank you. I do like a rich layer of paint and a shimmery feeling and warmth. !!
These look like layers of the world. Very organic. (K)
I love these speckled, spattered pieces. They make me think of rust spots (and I love rust so long as it’s not on my car) and of dozing on old documents, which I also love.