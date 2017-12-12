Mistake, but I like it

I took this photo by mistake. I was getting ready to photo some paintings – I put them on the concrete floor of my front porch and stand over them to take the pictures. Ooops, my legs wanted to get a selfie done. I liked the way they did it, so I kept the photo.
This is how things happen around here at my house. Don’t ever say serendipity does not have a sense of humor.
Hey, I have shoes like those! I like this picture too, I’ve taken the same one LOL.
Just goes to show you. Great minds think alike. !!!