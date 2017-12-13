Stencil Progression

You can see exactly how these postcards relate to each other. The figure in the first postcard is a stenciled figure – see the red haze around her? Now look at the second card. There is the stencil – red.

So you know what I did. I took the figure and painted some red acrylic paint over it. Lifted the stencil. Added some lines. Voila! Postcard #1 done.

In the second one, I placed the figure on a collaged background. Immediately Postcard #2 was done.

There you have it.

  7. Laura (PA Pict)

    I like the fact that these twinned figures are placed in a very similar position in the compositions but the feeling of each of them is different. My brain reads the first as someone who is off exploring the great outdoors, specifically a field of some kind of grain, and my brain reads the second as someone in their pyjamas ascending the stairs late at night to go to bed.

  8. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I like your explanation, especially since it seems so cozy, the person having changed clothes to nice red PJ’s, the old-fashioned kind, and getting into bed to rest sore muscles from being outside all day. It just seems like a perfect day to me.

  9. Laura (PA Pict)

    I suspect I am projecting. I have had a long day at work and have not yet fully recovered from a bout of flu so I am counting down the hours until I can get into my pyjamas and crash out under a blanket.

