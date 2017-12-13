Stencil Progression

You can see exactly how these postcards relate to each other. The figure in the first postcard is a stenciled figure – see the red haze around her? Now look at the second card. There is the stencil – red.

So you know what I did. I took the figure and painted some red acrylic paint over it. Lifted the stencil. Added some lines. Voila! Postcard #1 done.

In the second one, I placed the figure on a collaged background. Immediately Postcard #2 was done.

There you have it.

