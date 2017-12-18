Inky Fingers

Here are a couple of artist trading cards featuring ink.
The first one (and I may have posted the little drawing on its own, before it became an ATC – it’s a man sitting in the waiting room at one of my husband’s doctor appointments earlier this year, I believe) was done on shiny slick paper with a technical pen, I believe they are called – if you are interested in knowing more, take a look at this information from my favorite pen-buying website.
The pen and the paper work great together – the pen slides right along. I like that feature – I’m not happy with a scratchy scrapy drawing experience.
The next one was done with a Chinese brush and India ink, with some watery acrylics added for color.
The paper was very soft and the ink soaked in as the brush swept across it. I like irregularity of the lines made in this way.
Drawing ink is different from fountain pen ink. I was using Black Cat India inkin this drawing. I admit to having bought this ink because of its name, but I like how it works, and so I have tried no others. It is waterproof, which is important since I wanted to add the colors later on and I didn’t need any bleeding of that intense black color.
Great work Claudia – I remember the drawing of the man….
Love this experiment with pen and watercolor. Nice idea when traveling with limited supplies. The pastel coloring is beautiful, too.
Thank you!
Thank you. It works great just a you said, when your materials must be limited. I find drawing more calming than reading when I’m waiting somewhere.
Cool pen and ink drawings. One of my favorite mediums. Thanks for the website links. I can never have enough black pens.
Thank you. I am still very new to drawing and I hope to make it more of a habit in 2018. I love the JetPens site – check out their extensive blog network, they have advice and posts on just about any topic, and they compare pens for you, which I like.
It’s cool to see these two pieces side by side as your style and mark making is consistent across the two even though you are using different techniques at very different widths in each. I do not have much experience with technical pens – just the microns – but I enjoy their versatility and the very fine tips for making tiny wee marks.
Thank you. I have to be careful with them as I tend to press hard. I need to let the pen do the work! Rollerball pens are also great. And there are so many choices.
Thank you, I will check out the JetPens.
Yes. I found that out by destroying three microns using them as a layer on top of acrylic. Oops.
Yes! I have done the same thing.