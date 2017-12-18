Inky Fingers

Here are a couple of artist trading cards featuring ink.

The first one (and I may have posted the little drawing on its own, before it became an ATC – it’s a man sitting in the waiting room at one of my husband’s doctor appointments earlier this year, I believe) was done on shiny slick paper with a technical pen, I believe they are called – if you are interested in knowing more, take a look at this information from my favorite pen-buying website.

The pen and the paper work great together – the pen slides right along. I like that feature – I’m not happy with a scratchy scrapy drawing experience.

The next one was done with a Chinese brush and India ink, with some watery acrylics added for color.

The paper was very soft and the ink soaked in as the brush swept across it. I like irregularity of the lines made in this way.

Drawing ink is different from fountain pen ink. I was using Black Cat India inkin this drawing. I admit to having bought this ink because of its name, but I like how it works, and so I have tried no others. It is waterproof, which is important since I wanted to add the colors later on and I didn’t need any bleeding of that intense black color.

