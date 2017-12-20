Here are some artist trading cards I made in October. Each one incorporates swirly lines. Some of those lines I made myself and some came from the magazine photos I used in making these collaged cards.
Fun use of pattern. The middle one made me think of ripples in a green pool.
They each look like large pieces, not ATC’s! Fooled me there. And a nice testimony to your balanced eye, Claudia.
Yes, I like that idea. I see a specific one, now that you say it – my grandparents dammed up a spring to make a pond in which they kept large goldfish (looked like koi but I don’t think we had koi in the 1960’s where I lived) and this pond was large and cement bounded, almost like a shallow swimming pool – with the spring and wilder creek coming up to it. You’ve certainly set me off in memory lane – and I feel I’ve now made a tiny portrait of this memory! Love how this works.
Thank you. You know, I can really labor over these ATC’s with a sliver or paint or paper being very important because they are so small – but the process seems manageable to me when a larger composition would just upset or frustrate me, I think. This is just another reason ATC’s are so great, I think.