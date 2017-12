Two tiles made in October 2017 featuring cars. One shows cars entering Route 309, a few blocks from my house.

The other is a carload of people en route to somewhere and I’m betting they are hoping to arrive soon, it being obvious the car is crammed full and people might be getting tired of the close quarters. Do I see some glum faces?

The tiles are 6″ x 6″, Velvet underglazes on commercially-made white low-fire tiles, fired at cone 06.

Advertisements