Meanwhile, Back at Home

13 Replies

Here are tiles featuring a home-like atmosphere.

4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially-made terracotta tiles, fired at cone 06, made in October 2017.

Advertisements

13 thoughts on “Meanwhile, Back at Home

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s