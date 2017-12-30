Meanwhile, Back at Home

Here are tiles featuring a home-like atmosphere.
4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially-made terracotta tiles, fired at cone 06, made in October 2017.
I love them Claudia.
I love them too!
I really like the look of the old appliances. It reminds of my childhood kitchen.
Great! I love the woman on the sofa. She looks excited and joyful.
Thank you. I think making home scenes is my favorite subject. Besides trees and houses, maybe. I like to portray a peaceful refuge.
Thank you. I do like to visit “home” a lot in making tiles and I love how the bright colors of the underglazes makes the places cheerful!
Yes, I was thinking of my grandmother’s house!
Thank you. Being home, sitting on my sofa, reading, and that is my ideal moment in life, and that is what this lady is saying, too, I think!
You’ve painted my in-law’s house in Brooklyn. 🙂
These are fun, as always! Happy New Year
These are so fun and homey. “Comfort” art, I think. Like comfort food, it just makes you feel good.
Thank you. Tiles bring out the fun in doing small images.
Thank you. That’s just what I hope: bringing a smile.