Outdoor Life Clay tiles, 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially-made terracotta tiles, October, 2017.
I love how everything in your art has a personality…wonder what those flowers are thinking? (K)
I agree with memadtwo!
I believe everything has a spirit of one kind or another and that we transfer our own spirit to others in our interactions, so that we are always connected and evolving. Having said that very philosophical thing, I also like a bit of society in my work. I think each flower has a different thing going on and the person, well, they are hearing a lot of voices as she nears the flowers…
Thank you!
These tiles are so colorful and whimsical. I love the flower characters.